7 days ago
August 9, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Obuv Rossii plans to raise about RUB 8 bln in autumn IPO

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) -

* Russian footwear retailer Obuv Rossii plans to raise about 8 billion roubles ($133.33 million) in an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange in autumn, a banking source told Reuters

* Newspaper Kommersant earlier on Wednesday said that the planned IPO would range of 4-5 billion roubles

* "Obuv Rossii is considering various instruments to raise financing for its business development. However we do not comment on specific plans", the company said in a written response to Reuters

* The company itself will get the proceeds from the IPO and use it for development, opening new stores, a source told Reuters

* Initially, the company announced plans for an IPO in 2013, but the plan fell through

* The company's main co-owner is chief executive Anton Titov; tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has a blocking stake ($1 = 60.0030 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Olga Sichkar in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

