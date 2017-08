BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore lowers 2017-2020 industrial plan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* Updated on Wednesday Its 2017-2020 Industrial Plan

* TARGETS 2018 REVENUE OF EUR 258 MLN AT FULL CONSOLIDATION PERIMETER, EUR 232 MLN AFTER SALE OF STAKE IN TRAINING UNIT

* TARGETS 2018 EBIT OF EUR 7 MLN AT FULL CONSOLIDATION PERIMETER

* TARGETS 2018 EBIT LOSS OF EUR 1 MLN AFTER SALE OF STAKE IN TRAINING UNIT

* TARGETS 2020 REVENUE OF EUR 282 MLN AT FULL CONSOLIDATION PERIMETER, EUR 247 MLN AFTER SALE OF STAKE IN TRAINING UNIT

* TARGETS 2020 EBIT OF EUR 33 MLN AT FULL CONSOLIDATION PERIMETER, EUR 23 MLN AFTER SALE OF STAKE IN TRAINING UNIT

