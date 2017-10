BRIEF-Dormakaba FY 2016/2017 EBITDA up by 16.4% to CHF 387.3 mln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* FY 2016/2017 SALES INCREASED BY 9.4% TO CHF 2,520.1 MILLION, ORGANIC GROWTH OF 4.3%

* FY EBITDA UP BY 16.4% TO CHF 387.3 MILLION, EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVED FROM 14.4% TO 15.4%

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 224.6 MILLION DUE TO HIGHER PROFITABILITY AND POSITIVE TAX EFFECTS OF ACQUISITIONS AND POST-MERGER INTEGRATION

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ASKED TO APPROVE DIVIDEND OF CHF 14.00 PER SHARE, UP FROM PREVIOUS YEAR’S CHF 12.00 PER SHARE

* FOR FY 2017/2018 EXPECTS A SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (15.4%)

* EXPECTS TO SEE THE FULL IMPACT OF THE MERGER-RELATED COST SYNERGIES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2018/19.

* CONFIRMS TARGET EXPECTING TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 18% AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF AT LEAST 200 BASIS POINTS ABOVE GDP GROWTH IN DOMAKABA’S RELEVANT MARKETS IN 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2eRWwxh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)