Sept 12(Reuters) - FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE AG:

* SAYS H1 INCREASE IN NET PROFIT BY 7.2% TO CHF 5.61 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY 16.3% TO CHF 3.81 MILLION

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE

* IS CONFIDENT THAT THE TARGETED TARGET VALUES WILL ALSO BE ACHIEVED IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

Source text - bit.ly/2w3uKJu

