BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce detailed results from the phase 3 ARCH study

Sept 12 (Reuters) - UCB:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, TOGETHER WITH AMGEN , DETAILED RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 3 ARCH STUDY

* RESULTS SHOW 12 MONTHS OF EVENITY (ROMOSOZUMAB) FOLLOWED BY ALENDRONATE WAS SUPERIOR IN REDUCING NEW VERTEBRAL, CLINICAL, NON-VERTEBRAL AND HIP FRACTURE RISK IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH OSTEOPOROSIS AT HIGH RISK FOR FRACTURE, COMPARED TO ALENDRONATE ALONE

* STUDY FOUND THAT THROUGH 24 MONTHS, POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH OSTEOPOROSIS IN ROMOSOZUMAB TREATMENT GROUP EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 48.0 PERCENT RELATIVE REDUCTION IN RISK OF NEW VERTEBRAL FRACTURE COMPARED WITH THOSE RECEIVING ALENDRONATE ALONE

* AT PRIMARY ANALYSIS, WOMEN IN ROMOSOZUMAB TREATMENT GROUP ALSO EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 27.0 PERCENT RELATIVE REDUCTION IN RISK OF CLINICAL FRACTURE

* AT PRIMARY ANALYSIS, POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN IN ROMOSOZUMAB TREATMENT GROUP EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 19.0 PERCENT RELATIVE REDUCTION IN RISK OF NON-VERTEBRAL FRACTURES

* POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WHO RECEIVED ROMOSOZUMAB ACHIEVED GREATER GAINS IN BONE MINERAL DENSITY (BMD) FROM BASELINE AT ALL MEASURED SITES AND AT ALL TIME POINTS OF STUDY VS. THOSE RECEIVING ALENDRONATE ALONE

Source text: bit.ly/2vRbkTS Further company coverage: , (Gdynia Newsroom)