BRIEF-Associacao Mutualista reaches 98.3 pct in Montepio fund in public offer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) :

* Says Montepio Geral - Associacao Mutualista (MGAM) to launch as of Sept. 15 a standing order to buy CEMG’s shares outside of the regulated market for 1.00 euro per share

* CEMG will be transformed into a “Sociedade Anonima” (S.A.)

* On Monday, Associacao Mutualista Montepio reached 98.28 percent in the participation fund of Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) in public offer

* Associacao Mutualista Montepio increased its stake in CEMG by almost 13 percent

* CEMG will drop from PSI 20 index as of Sept. 12

Source text: bit.ly/2fdeeMr , bit.ly/2xX8Jsm

