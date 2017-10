Sept 12 (Reuters) - WOOLWORTH CYPRUS PROPERTIES PLC :

* 2017 H1 TOTAL PROFIT FOR PERIOD EUR 739,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 469,000 LAST YEAR

* 2017 H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.44 VERSUS LOSS EUR O.28 LAST YEAR

* 2017 H1 RIGHTS FOR USE OF SPACE AND OTHER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.05 MILLION LAST YEAR

Source text : bit.ly/2h0yTmX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)