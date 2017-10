Sept 12 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY, ORAL SENS-401 PREVENTED CISPLATIN-INDUCED HEARING LOSS BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT IN PRECLINICAL STUDY

* DATA IN PEER-REVIEWED OTOLOGY & NEUROTOLOGY SUPPORTS SENS-401 ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PREVENTION OF PLATINUM-INDUCED OTOTOXICITY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

