Sept 12 (Reuters) - NETWEEK SPA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 33.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 13.4 MLN VS EUR 13.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 2016 NET PROFIT OF EUR 33.7 MLN WAS ENTIRELY DUE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS ARISING FROM DEBT RESTRUCTURING

* SHAREHOLDERS GRANT THE BOARD POWERS TO ISSUE SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO EUR 30 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)