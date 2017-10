Sept 12 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM:

* ESTABLISHES A COMPANY NAMED LOGO KOBI DIJITAL HIZMETLER WITH 8.90 MILLION LIRA SHARE CAPITAL

* LOGO KOBI AIMS TO DEVELOP SERVICE BASED MICRO SERVICES AND CLOUD BASED SOFTWARE USAGE FOR NEWLY ESTABLISHED SMALL SCALE AND INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANCY FIRMS

