Sept 13(Reuters) - BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY APPOINTED CHRISTIAN JØRGENSEN NEW CEO

* SAID JØRGENSEN WILL COMMENCE IN HIS POSITION ON OCT 2 AND SVEIN LIEN WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS OF THE SAME DATE

