Sept 13 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 500 SERIES D1 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* RAISES FUNDS TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE IN KATOWICE Source text on Eikon:

