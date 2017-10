Sept 13 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY TOTAL NET REVENUE OF EUR 135.4 MLN VS EUR 107.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 11.3 MLN VS EUR 12.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 15 EUROCENT PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)