Sept 14 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* BOARD APPROVED ON WEDNESDAY THE 2018-2022 STRATEGIC PLAN

* REVENUES AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (2022) EQUAL TO EURO 266 MILLION, CAGR EQUAL TO 7% (ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS)

* TARGET NET PROFIT (2022) EQUAL TO EURO 24 MILLION (EURO 7 MILLION IN 2018 AND EURO 9 MILLION IN 2019)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)