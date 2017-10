(Corrects headline to show H1 net result turned to profit of 592,034 euros, not was down at 592,034 euros.)

Sept 14(Reuters) - INTERFUND INVESTMENTS PLC:

* 2017 H1 NET PROFIT EUR 592,034 VERSUS LOSS EUR 757,364 YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT PER SHARE EUR 1.05 VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.34 YEAR AGO

