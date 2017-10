Sept 15 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT H1 OPERATING REVENUE WAS 59.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 8.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2x0wdzN

