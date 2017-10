Sept 18 (Reuters) - CAPITAL PARK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT H1 REVENUE WAS 60.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 54.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 57.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS WAS 24.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text on Eikon:

