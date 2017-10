Sept 18 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTKLIGI:

* A PROTOCOL HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN COMPANY AND TOKI ABOUT THE LAND PURCHASE FOR 262.5 MILLION LIRA

* RELATED LAND PLOT IS LOCATED IN ISTANBUL, BAKIRKOY WITH A TOTAL AREA OF 40,722 SQUARE METERS

* THE LAND NEIGHBOURS GALATASARAY SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION‘S 22,627 SQUARE METERS LAND WHICH COMPANY SIGNED PROTOCOL ON JUNE 29, 2016 TO DEVELOP PROJECT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)