Sept 19 (Reuters) - Linz Textil Holding AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY LINZ TEXTIL GMBH IS FORCED TO WITHDRAW THE PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AT THE SPINNING FACTORY LINZ

* NEVERTHELESS, FROM TODAY‘S POINT OF VIEW, A POSITIVE RESULT IS TO BE EXPECTED IN THE TEXTILE SEMI-FINISHED PRODUCT SEGMENT AT THE END OF 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)