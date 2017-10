Sept 19 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE 1.3 MILLION SERIES F BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 125.0 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER BONDS ISSUE PROGRAM

* THE BONDS TO BEAR INTEREST 2.9 PCT ANNUALLY

