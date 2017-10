Sept 20 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT LESZEK CZARNECKI SOLD DIRECTLY 0.14 PCT STAKE OF THE COMPANY

* INDIRECTLY THROUGH LC CORP BV, OPEN FINANCE SA, OPEN LIFE TUZ SA AND GETIN NOBLE BANK SA LESZEK CZARNECKI SOLD IN TOTAL 51.03 PCT STAKE OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon:

