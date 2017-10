BRIEF-Telenor East Holding II offers for sale 90,000,000 common shares

Sept 21 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT TELENOR EAST HOLDING II AS OFFERS FOR SALE 90,000,000 COMMON SHARES

* COMMON SHARES TO BE IN FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES LISTED ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET AND COMMON SHARES LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

* OFFERING REPRESENTS 5.1 PCT OF VEON’S TOTAL OUTSTANDING EQUITY

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF OFFERING, TELENOR IS EXPECTED TO HOLD 14.6 PCT OF VEON’S TOTAL OUTSTANDING EQUITY

