* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 NET REVENUE EUR 4.2 MLN VS EUR 3.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 44,000 VS EUR 131,000 YEAR AGO

* 2016 RESULTS REFER SOLELY TO SOFTEC SPA WHILE 2017 RESULTS REFLECT THE INCORPORATION OF FULLDIGI AND FULLPLAN

