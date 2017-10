Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* LSR GROUP PLANS TO HOLD BOOK-BUILDING FOR 5-YEAR RUB 5 BILLION BONDS UNDER BOND ISSUE PROGRAM 001P-03

* ACCORDING TO MATERIALS FOR INVESTORS, COUPON BENCHMARK RATE IS IN RANGE OF 9.00-9.25 PCT PER ANNUM, CORRESPONDING TO YIELD RATE OF 9.31-9.58 PCT PER ANNUM

* RAIFFEISENBANK, RUSSIAN AGRICULTURAL BANK, SOVCOMBANK ARE ORGANIZERS OF THE PLACEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)