BRIEF-Merlin Properties H1 net profit nearly doubles to 421.4 mln euros YoY

Sept 22 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE 242.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 158.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS RENTS 235.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 154.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 168.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 128.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 421.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 211.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 11.89 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE 2017 VERSUS 10.60 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE 2016

* DPS GUIDANCE UPGRADED FROM 0.44 EURO PER SHARE TO 0.46 EURO PER SHARE (+4.6 PERCENT)

