* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO BUYBACK UP TO 1,401,792 OF ITS OWN SHARES REPRESENTING NOT MORE THAN 3.56 PERCENT OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* SET PURCHASE PRICE AT 12.27 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM OCT. 9 TILL OCT. 20

* AFTER FINALIZING BUYBACK PLANS TO REDEEM SHARES

* INTERMEDIARY IN OFFER IS PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING SA

