Sept 22 (Reuters) - CONAFI PRESTITO SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED TO END ITS FINANCIAL INTERMEDIATION BUSINESS

* END OF THE BUSINESS TO BE EFFECTIVE FROM THE SECOND HALF OF OCTOBER 2017

* END OF THE BUSINESS WILL LEAD TO A “SUBSTANTIAL” PERSONNEL REDUCTION

* PROPOSES TO CHANGE ITS BUSINESS TO INVESTMENT HOLDING FROM FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARY

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.8 MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET COMMISSIONS EUR 2.0 MLN VS EUR 2.5 MLN YEAR AGO

