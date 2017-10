(Corrects fiscal period in headline and first two bullets to FY from H1.)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - SS LAZIO SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 11.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 12.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 99.0 MLN VS EUR 91.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS POSITIVE FY RESULTS IN THE FUTURE BASED ON THE CAPITAL GAIN FROM THE TRANSFERS IN THE FIRST TRANSFER WINDOW OF THE SEASON

