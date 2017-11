Nov 7 (Reuters) - MIRACULUM SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL BY 1,350,000 ZLOTYS TO 35.9 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 900,000 SERIES T SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.50 ZLOTY EACH

* ALL SERIES T SHARES WERE ACQUIRED BY CODE DESIGN SP. Z O.O.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)