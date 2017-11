BRIEF-Changes in shareholding structure of Excellence

Nov 7 (Reuters) - EXCELLENCE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, CIECIERSKA SPOLKA JAWNA, HOLDING 96.85 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL DECIDED TO DISSOLVE

* FOLLOWING THAT MARCIN CIECIERSKI, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ACQUIRED 63.35 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* DARIUSZ POLINCEUSZ, CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD INCREASED HIS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 27.21 PERCENT FROM 0.29 PERCENT PREVIOUSLY HELD

