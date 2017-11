BRIEF-Pharma Mar and South Korea's Boryung Pharm sign licensing deal for Zepsyre

Nov 7 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BORYUNG PHARM TO COMMERCIALIZE THE MARINE-DERIVED ANTICANCER DRUG ZEPSYR (LURBINECTEDIN), IF APPROVED, IN SOUTH KOREA

* TO RECEIVE A NON-DISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT AND TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL REMUNERATIONS UPON ACHIEVING REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES

* TO RETAIN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION RIGHTS AND TO SELL THE PRODUCT TO BORYUNG PHARM FOR COMMERCIAL USE

* ZEPSYRE IS CURRENTLY IN LATE-STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER AND FOR SMALL-CELL LUNG CANCER

