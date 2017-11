BRIEF-IT Competence Group: EGM to be held on Nov. 23

Nov 8 (Reuters) - IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE:

* SAID ON TUESDAY: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE WILL DECIDE ON THE FINAL TRANSFER OF THE LEGAL HEADQUARTER FROM THE NETHERLANDS TO GERMANY ON 23.11.2017

* AS PART OF THE RELOCATION OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE, IT IS INTENDED THAT THE CURRENT EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER ROBERT KÄß WILL CHANGE TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD UPON REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY IN GERMANY

* WOLFGANG WAGNER, WHO IS CURRENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT ON THE BOARD, WILL TAKE OVER HIS DUTIES

