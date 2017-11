Nov 8 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY SIGNATURE OF $39.6 MILLION IXIARO SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH US GOVERNMENT

* NEW AGREEMENT WILL SUPPLEMENT INITIAL CONTRACT VALNEVA SIGNED WITH THE US MILITARY IN MARCH 2016

* VALNEVA WILL SUPPLY IXIARO DOSES OVER A ONE-YEAR PERIOD FOR A VALUE OF $28.2 MLN GUARANTEED AND UP TO $39.6 MLN

* FIRST DELIVERIES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN THE COMING WEEKS

