Socgen SNP dual tranche long 5y & long 10y
November 8, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in an hour

Socgen SNP dual tranche long 5y & long 10y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - SOCIETE GENERALE, rated A2 (Moody‘s) / A (S&P) / A (Fitch) / A (High) (DBRS), has mandated SG CIB as sole bookrunner for a dual-tranche EUR benchmark Long 5-year FXD and Long 10-year FXD Senior Non Preferred issue, due 13 January 2023 and 2028, expected ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) / BBB+ (S&P) / A (Fitch). English law, except for the Status of the Notes, governed by French law. Denoms 100k+100k. Reg S. Off the Issuer’s EMTN Programme. Listing Paris. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

