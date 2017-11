BRIEF-Fluidra prioritizes deleveraging after merger with Zodiac

Nov 8 (Reuters) - FLUIDRA SA:

* LOGIC BEHIND MERGER WITH ZODIAC IS TO INCREASE IN SIZE AND POSITION IN THE U.S., CHAIRMAN ELOI PLANES SAID ON TUESDAY

* CHAIRMAN SAID FIRST TARGET OF THE NEW COMPANY IS TO DELEVERAGE ITS DEBT

* CHAIRMAN SAID GROUP ANALYSES POSSIBILITY OF LISTING IN NEW YORK, NO DECISION MADE SO FAR

* FLUIDRA INTENDS TO REFINANCE JOINT DEBT IN JAN.-FEB. 2018, BEFORE COMPLETION OF MERGER DEAL, CFO XAVIER TINTORE SAID

For the story in Spanish, click

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rodrigo De Miguel in Madrid, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)