March 5 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAYS THAT ONE OF FOREIGN BANKS ISSUED POSITIVE OPINION ON GRANTING COMPANY UP TO 250 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING

* INTEREST RATE IS TO BE SET AT WIBOR 3M PLUS 1.75 PERCENT

* FINANCING SUBJECT TO FINALISING POSITIVELY NEGOTIATIONS BY PARTIES

