BRIEF-Beluga Completes Buyback Of 5.6 Mln Shares

March 6 (Reuters) - BELUGA:

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS COMPLETED ITS BUYBACK OF SHARES

* THE NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED IN THE BUYBACK IS 5.58 MLN, WHICH IS 100.45% OF THE AMOUNT WHICH WAS AUTHORIZED TO BE ACQUIRED

* THE OFFERED SHARES PURCHASED BY THE COMPANY ON A PRO RATA BASIS 99.55% (ROUNDED TO TWO DECIMAL PLACES) AT A PRICE OF RUB 600 PER SHARE

* AFTER THE REPURCHASE OF 5.55 MLN SHARES, THE COMPANY’S AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE 19.4 MLN SHARES

* THE MAIN BUYBACK’S TARGET WAS SIMPLIFICATION AND OPTIMIZATION OF THE EQUITY HOLDING STRUCTURE

