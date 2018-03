BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY Net Profit Of CHF 19.1 Million, Up 10.4 Pct

March 6 (Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 19.1 MILLION, UP 10.4%

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) ROSE TO CHF 25.5 MILLION, 9.3% MORE THAN THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (2016: CHF 23.3 MILLION)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.00 PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO ACHIEVE FURTHER SALES AND EBIT MARGIN GROWTH OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

* EXPECTS ITS TAX EXPENSE TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY CHF 1 MILLION AS OF FISCAL 2018 DUE TO THE REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATES IN THE US

