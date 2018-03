(Corrects first bullet to read ‘on Tuesday’ not ‘on Monday’)

March 6 (Reuters) - HURRIYET GAZETECILIK:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FY 2017 REVENUE OF 538.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 544.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET LOSS OF 264.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 72.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NOT TO PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017

