* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED FROM COURT IN WARSAW A COPY OF A LAWSUIT FILED BY EUROCASH AGAINST THE COMPANY

* EUROCASH BROUGHT AN ACTION AGAINST EMPERIA TO ANNUL ITS RESOLUTION NO. 2 FROM DEC. 20, 2017, REGARDING THE CHANGE IN THE COMPANY’S CHARTER

* SAYS IT DOES NOT AGREE WITH ARGUMENTS RAISED BY EUROCASH AND WILL SUBMIT ITS RESPONSE TO THE LAWSUIT WITHIN 30 DAYS

