FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in 16 hours

Senegal launches dual currency bond

Robert Hogg

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has set final terms on euro and US dollar bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has launched a €1bn tranche due March 2028 at a yield of 4.75%.

The notes were initially marketed at 5.125%-5.25%, and guidance was set at 4.875%-5.00%. The amortising notes have a nine-year weighted average life.

Senegal has launched US$1bn notes due 2048 at 6.75%. Books were opened at 7.125%-7.25% and pricing was then revised to 6.875%-7.00%. The notes have a 29-year weighted average life.

The combined order books are around US$9.5bn.

Senegal is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by S&P.

The bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

The notes are being issued in conjunction with a tender offer in regards to its US$500m 8.75% 2021s.

The sovereign increased the maximum acceptance offer for its US$500m 8.75% 2021s to US$200m from US$150m. More than US$350m of notes were validly tendered, and Senegal will accept the full US$200m. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.