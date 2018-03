March 7 (Reuters) - MAXCOM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH MEIZU TELECOM COMPANY LIMITED FOR DISTRIBUTION OF MEIZU’S PRODUCTS IN POLISH MARKET

* ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF BENEFITS RESULTING FROM THE AGREEMENT OVER A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS MAY EXCEED 30% OF THE COMPANY’S CAPITAL

