March 7, 2018 / 3:56 PM / in 16 hours

Ivory Coast hires banks for euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Ivory Coast has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale for a euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign is looking to offer a benchmark bond with a final maturity of up to 12 years, with a weighted average life of up to 11 years.

It will also explore the possibility of a long-dated euro tranche.

Investor meetings in Europe and the US begin on March 9.

Ivory Coast is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

