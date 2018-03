March 8 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* FY NET PROFIT WAS AT 515.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 519 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 2.84 BLN ZLOTYS VS 1.95 BLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 453.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 331.1 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* BANK ALSO ADDED THAT Q4 NET PROFIT WAS AT 143 MILLION ZLOTYS

