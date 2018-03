March 8 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* ANNOUCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT CINEMANEXT OPENS NEW BRANCH IN DUBAI

* ANNOUNCED THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF CINEMANEXT MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA (CINEMANEXT MEA) IN JEBEL ALI FREE ZONE

* APPOINTS FRANCOIS INIZAN AS GENERAL MANAGER, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Source text : bit.ly/2G8EGmM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)