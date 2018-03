(Corrects third bullet point)

March 9 (Reuters) - Austrian Steel Maker voestalpine :

* VOESTALPINE - EXPECTS EU AND OTHERS TO REACT TO U.S. STEEL IMPORT TARIFFS; CONSEQUENCES IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS

* VOESTALPINE - SEES OTHER EXCEPTIONS TO U.S. STEEL IMPORT TARIFFS AFTER NAFTA PARTNERS CANADA AND MEXICO

* ONLY 3 PCT OF ITS TOTAL SALES ARE AFFECTED BY U.S. TARIFFS (INSTEAD OF “ARE IN U.S.”) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Adrian Croft)