BRIEF-OncoArendi Therapeutics Plans IPO In March/April

March 9 (Reuters) - ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SA (IPO-ORT.WA):

* PLANS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN MARCH/APRIL

* UNDER OFFER COMPANY WILL ISSUE NO LESS THAN 500,000 AND NO MORE THAN 2 MILLION NEW SHARES

* INTENDS TO ALLOCATE ABOUT 90% OF OFFERED SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND ABOUT 10% TO RETAIL INVESTORS

* TRIGON DOM MAKLERSKI IS INTERMEDIARY IN OFFER

* COMPANY SPECIALIZES IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEW DRUGS USED IN TREATMENT OF CANCERS AND RESPIRATORY DISEASES

* INFORMED ABOUT PLANNED DEBUT ON WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE IN DEC, 2017

