April 2 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 102.0 MILLION SHARES IN MOBILE PARTNER SA FOR 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS A RESULT, IT OWNS A 80.81 PERCENT STAKE IN MOBILE PARTNER SA

