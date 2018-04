BRIEF-Detsky Mir To Pay RUB 5.1 Bln As Dividends For 2017

April 2(Reuters) - DETSKY MIR :

* REPORTS NET PROFIT UNDER RUSSIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (RAS) FOR 2017 OF RUB 5.1 BLN, WHICH WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AS ANNUAL DIVIDENDS

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT INTERIM DIVIDENDS PAID FOR 9 MONTHS 2017, UNDISTRIBUTED PROFIT FOR Q4 2017 AMOUNTED TO RUB 2.86 BLN, UP 11.4% VS YEAR AGO

* DETSKY MIR MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND TO BOARD AND SHAREHOLDERS TO DISTRIBUTE ENTIRE NET PROFIT FOR 2017 AS DIVIDENDS

* THE COMPANY’S NET PROFIT UNDER RAS FOR 2016 WAS RUB 5.70 BLN

* IT PAID DIVIDENDS OF RUB 2.2 BLN FOR 9 MONTHS OF 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2GtysNH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)