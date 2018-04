April 3(Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.22 PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* SAYS DUE TO THE DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.09,THE REMAINING DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED AMOUNTS TO €0.13 PER SHARE (NET)

